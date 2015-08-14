CodeBaseSections
ColorXdinMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

dimeon

The ColorXdinMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the ColorXdinMA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication.

  1. weak — no dots;
  2. medium — small colored dots;
  3. strong — big colored dots.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorXdinMA_StDev indicator

Exp_ColorXdinMA Exp_ColorXdinMA

The Exp_ColorXdinMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXdinMA moving average change of direction.

Exp_ColorXXDPO Exp_ColorXXDPO

The Exp_ColorXXDPO Expert Advisor is based on the ColorXXDPO oscillator change of direction.

Exp_CoppockHist Exp_CoppockHist

The Exp_CoppockHist Expert Advisor is based on the reversal of the CoppockHist oscillator direction.

CorrectedAverage_HTF CorrectedAverage_HTF

The CorrectedAverage indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.