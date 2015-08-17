CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CorrectedAverage_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3431
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
The CorrectedAverage indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires CorrectedAverage.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CorrectedAverage_HTF indicator

