DayDeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 4
DayDeMarker is the DeMarker indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13476
DayCCI
The Commodity Channel Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayBulls
The Bulls Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.