DayMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
DayMA is the Moving Average indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
