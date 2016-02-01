CodeBaseSections
Indicators

DayCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mikhail Sergeev
9887
(15)
DayCCI is the Commodity Channel Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.

DayCCI

Recommendations:

  • Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.

DayBulls DayBulls

The Bulls Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayBears DayBears

The Bears Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayDeMarker DayDeMarker

The DeMarker indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.

DayForce DayForce

The Force Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.