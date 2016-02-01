Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DayBulls - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10898
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DayBulls is the Bulls Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13473
The Bears Power indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayBB
The Bollinger Bands indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
The Commodity Channel Index indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.DayDeMarker
The DeMarker indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.