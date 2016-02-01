CodeBaseSections
The universal trend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andery Voronin
syminfo.mq4 (5.37 KB) view
It shows the trend direction for multiple currency pairs on the current time frame. The indicator operation is based on the comparison of three MA indicators with different context shift parameter.

Input Parameters:

The indicator settings are adjusted as follows:

  • ShiftMA1 — Fast EMA shift period
  • ShiftMA2 — Intermediate EMA shift period
  • ShiftMA3 — Slow EMA shift period

The other parameters of the indicator are adjustable as well. The indicator display corner is also adjustable.

The values of this indicator correspond to the ratio of the top row of the currency pairs to the side column, with the current chart timeframe value.

Display on the chart:

The universal trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13457

