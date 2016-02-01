The universal trend indicator

It shows the trend direction for multiple currency pairs on the current time frame. The indicator operation is based on the comparison of three MA indicators with different context shift parameter.

Input Parameters:

The indicator settings are adjusted as follows:

ShiftMA1 — Fast EMA shift period

ShiftMA2 — Intermediate EMA shift period

ShiftMA3 — Slow EMA shift period

The other parameters of the indicator are adjustable as well. The indicator display corner is also adjustable.

The values of this indicator correspond to the ratio of the top row of the currency pairs to the side column, with the current chart timeframe value.

Display on the chart: