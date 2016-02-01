Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DayATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10201
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
DayATR is the Average True Range indicator, in which the indicator period is calculated automatically using the number of bars of the current day.
Timeframe: M1-D1. At the first run, the indicator needs some time for calculation.
Recommendations:
- Use it for making decisions during intraday trading.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13470
MAVA-XonaX
The Expert Advisor uses moving averages, based on the opening and closing prices.The universal trend indicator
It shows the trend direction for multiple currency pairs on the current time frame.