Random - expert for MetaTrader 4
The Random EA, which operates by the principle of a coin flip.
Trading algorithm: the EA opens a market order by using a random number generator, or simply put, in a random direction.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13424
