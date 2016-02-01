CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Random - expert for MetaTrader 4

Evgeny Belyaev | English Русский Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13736
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
random.mq4 (3.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Random EA, which operates by the principle of a coin flip.

Trading algorithm: the EA opens a market order by using a random number generator, or simply put, in a random direction.

Random

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13424

Trend Expert Advisor based on the Escort strategy Trend Expert Advisor based on the Escort strategy

The Expert Advisor opens an order by the trading strategy, places a take profit and a stop loss It protects the position by moving the stop loss to breakeven, and maintains it with a trailing stop.

Time until the bar closes Time until the bar closes

The indicator displays the server time and the time until the current candlestick ends on the М1-D1 timeframes.

Stowell's Three-Bar Net Line Stowell's Three-Bar Net Line

The indicator plots two Stowell patterns on the right edge of the chart: upper and lower.

The universal trend indicator The universal trend indicator

It shows the trend direction for multiple currency pairs on the current time frame.