Log4mql is an MQL4 (MetaQuotes MetaTrader 4 Language) library for flexible logging to files and the terminal console. It is modeled after the Log4j Java library.

Documentation (GitHub): https://github.com/swaypnet/Log4mql

Usage in your Code:

CLog4mql::getInstance().error( __FILE__ , __LINE__ , "Something unexpected happen" );

or (for more frequent usage)

CLog4mql* logger = CLog4mql::getInstance(); logger.error( __FILE__ , __LINE__ , "Something unexpected happen" ); logger.info( __FILE__ , __LINE__ , "Calcumation done" ); logger.debug( __FILE__ , __LINE__ , StringFormat ( "The result of %s is %d" , string1, value1));

Don't forget at the end of your EA/Indicator/Script:

CLog4mql::release();

or

logger.release();

Directories:

The directory for the log4mql.conf and the log4mql.log files

Normal mode: <mt4datadir>/MQL4/Files/

Test mode: <mt4datadir>/tester/files/

Log levels:

You can configure the required log level for output in the config file for each appending file and/or a global default.