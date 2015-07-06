CodeBaseSections
Libraries

Log4mql - library for MetaTrader 4

swayp | English Русский Deutsch 日本語
Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Include\
log4mql.mqh (16.61 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance

Log4mql is an MQL4 (MetaQuotes MetaTrader 4 Language) library for flexible logging to files and the terminal console. It is modeled after the Log4j Java library.

Documentation (GitHub): https://github.com/swaypnet/Log4mql

Usage in your Code:

CLog4mql::getInstance().error(__FILE__, __LINE__, "Something unexpected happen");

or (for more frequent usage)

CLog4mql* logger = CLog4mql::getInstance();
logger.error(__FILE__, __LINE__, "Something unexpected happen");
logger.info(__FILE__, __LINE__, "Calcumation done");
logger.debug(__FILE__, __LINE__, StringFormat("The result of %s is %d", string1, value1));

Don't forget at the end of your EA/Indicator/Script:

 CLog4mql::release();

or

logger.release();

Directories:

The directory for the log4mql.conf and the log4mql.log files

  • Normal mode: <mt4datadir>/MQL4/Files/
  • Test mode: <mt4datadir>/tester/files/

Log levels:

You can configure the required log level for output in the config file for each appending file and/or a global default.

  • TRACE
  • DEBUG
  • INFO
  • WARN
  • ERROR
  • CRIT

Log4mql

