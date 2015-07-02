Watch how to download trading robots for free
Trade History Export to CSV - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Exports CSV file to analyze trade history for a symbol.
Input parameters:
- InputFileName — export file name
- InputDirectoryName — export directory name
- InputHistoryStartDateTime — analysis start date
- InputHistoryEndDateTime — analysis end date
- Analysis trade type:
- OpBuy — Buy
- OpBuyLimit — Buy Limit
- OpBuyStop — Buy Stop
- OpSell — Sell
- OpSellLimit — Sell Limit
- OpSellStop — Sell Stop
Instructions:
- Press "Export CSV" button on the main chart.
- Directory: File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4\Files
Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week
Using Golden Section Analysis of the market for yesterday and last week.Daily Balance Sheet
This indicator allows you to plan your financial balance.
Log4mql
Log4mql is an MQL4 library for flexible logging to files and the terminal console. It is modeled after the Log4j Java library.Guppy (Long and Short)
This indicator combines two groups of six exponential moving averages of different periods to elucidate the direction and the strength of the short-term and long-term trend.