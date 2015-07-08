CodeBaseSections
Check Current Open Orders With Profit - script for MetaTrader 4

TradingTrooper
This script lists current open orders with profit. The result is displayed in a message box.

If there is at least one open order with profit, a report file is created in .txt format, in Files directory (<terminal_data_folder>/MQL4/Files/). The precise file name format is:

report_open_orders_with_profit__[Account Name]__[Server Time].txt

Screenshot of the script "Check Current Orders With Profit v1.00".

