Using Golden Section Analysis of the market for yesterday and last week.

The core is to calculate the start and end times of yesterday or last week. A week of market begins at 17:00 EST (USA EAST UTC -5) on Sunday, the market continues till Friday 17:00.

startWeekDayOfWeek — first day of the week, 1 for East, 7 for West

minTimeFrames — minimum timeframe

maxTimeFrames — maximum timeframe

Color settings:

TimeRangeColor — time range line

PriceRangeColor — price range line

PriceMarkColor — price value mark

GoldenSectionColor — golden section line

Update 2015.06.26:

Input Parameters: showFibo — show golden section init_YesterdayFibo, init_LastWeekFibo — indicator initialization complete. Limit index is only initialized once, if the date has not changed, it's easy to change the target object, such as increase the proportion of modified golden ratio.

Added description information(OBJPROP_TEXT) for an object.