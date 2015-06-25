CodeBaseSections
Fibo For Yesterday and Last Week - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Using Golden Section Analysis of the market for yesterday and last week.

The core is to calculate the start and end times of yesterday or last week. A week of market begins at 17:00 EST (USA EAST UTC -5) on Sunday, the market continues till Friday 17:00.

Input parameters:
  • startWeekDayOfWeek — first day of the week, 1 for East, 7 for West
  • minTimeFrames — minimum timeframe
  • maxTimeFrames — maximum timeframe

Color settings:

  • TimeRangeColor — time range line
  • PriceRangeColor — price range line
  • PriceMarkColor — price value mark
  • GoldenSectionColor — golden section line

Update 2015.06.26:

  • Input Parameters:
    • showFibo — show golden section
    • init_YesterdayFibo, init_LastWeekFibo — indicator initialization complete. Limit index is only initialized once, if the date has not changed, it's easy to change the target object, such as increase the proportion of modified golden ratio.
  • Added description information(OBJPROP_TEXT) for an object.

  • YesterdayFibo on AUDUSDPro M30:

    • Chart AUDUSDpro, M30, 2015.06.18 13:09 UTC, GAIN Capital - FOREX.com UK Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real

  • LastWeekFibo on AUDUSDPro H4:

    Chart AUDUSDpro, H4, 2015.06.18 13:10 UTC, GAIN Capital - FOREX.com UK Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real

Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/13256

