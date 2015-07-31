Join our fan page
Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger Expert Advisor is based on signals triggered by the colors of the ColorMaRsi-Trigger semaphore signal indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing, if the indicator has changed its color, or if the color has appeared on the current bar.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorMaRsi-Trigger.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:
Fig.2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13381
