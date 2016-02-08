Watch how to download trading robots for free
Placing Stop Orders Grid - script for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
The script determines the price at the point of the chart, on which it was dropped down, and depending on that it places a grid of pending orders.
If the specified price is lower than the current price, the script places a Sell order and a Sell Stop grid below it, if it is higher, then it places a Buy order and a Buy Stop grid above it.
