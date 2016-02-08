Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TradeBreakOut - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25419
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Andriy Moraru
The TradeBreakOut indicator reveals distance from the actual price (Close or Maximum/Minimum prices) up to the breakthrough of recently set support or resistance levels which were defined using local maximums and minimums.
Input Parameters:
- L (default = 50) — indicator period. The higher the value is the less breakouts are signaled but the better their quality.
- PriceType (default = 1) — the type of the price used in the calculation. Theoretically, the closing price is more suitable for daily/weekly periods. High/Low is more suitable for short-term periods. (0 — Close Price, 1 — High/Low).
Recommendations:
- The above chart shows the TradeBreakOut indicator using the default values. When the green line reaches the zero point moving upwards, it speaks of the bullish breakthrough of the local maximum. When the red line reaches the zero point moving downwards, it signals about the bearish breakthrough of the local minimum. The more the distance from the zero level to the zero, the less the possibility of the breakthrough.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13200
Placing Stop Orders Grid
The script determines the price at the point of the chart, on which it was dropped down, and depending on that it places a grid of orders.Length of trend
The indicator shows the length of the trend line in points.
Equity Chart
The indicator displays the equity and balance charts.Super Trend
The Super Trend indicator not only determines the trend direction, but also helps to detect the Elliott waves.