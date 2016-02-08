Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- Vladimir Lyopa
- Views:
- 43405
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Jason Robinson
The Super Trend indicator not only determines the trend direction, but also helps to detect the Elliott waves.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13248
Equity Chart
The indicator displays the equity and balance charts.TradeBreakOut
Reveals distance from the actual price up to the breakthrough of recently set support or resistance levels.
Regression Сhannel
The channel indicator plots a linear regression channel.TEMA_Custom
Triple Exponential Moving Average with customizable parameters.