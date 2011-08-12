CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
15267
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
colorjvariation.mq5 (7.41 KB) view
colorvariation.mq5 (5.86 KB) view
variation.mq5 (5.31 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

LeMan

This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.

There are 3 variants of the indicator:

  1. As a line (Variation.mq5);
  2. As a line with color depending on current trend (ColorVariation.mq5);
  3. As a line with additional JMA-smoothing for noise reduction (ColorJVariation.mq5).

The ColorJVariation.mq5 uses the СJJMA class of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library, described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The Variation.mq5,  ColorVariation.mq5 and ColorJVariation.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 14.07.2010.

The Variation, ColorVariation and ColorJVariation indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/422

