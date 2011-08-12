Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 15267
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
LeMan
This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.
There are 3 variants of the indicator:
- As a line (Variation.mq5);
- As a line with color depending on current trend (ColorVariation.mq5);
- As a line with additional JMA-smoothing for noise reduction (ColorJVariation.mq5).
The ColorJVariation.mq5 uses the СJJMA class of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library, described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The Variation.mq5, ColorVariation.mq5 and ColorJVariation.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 14.07.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/422
The indicator plots the Fibonacci retracement levels for a user-defined number of bars.Module of Trade Signals, Based on T3 Indicator
The downward crossover of T3 moving average is a signal to open a long position, the upward crossover of T3 moving average is a signal to open short position.
A non-invasive candle time that can be positioned next to price or near a corner.Laguerre
Trend strength indicator based on the Laguerre adaptive filter.