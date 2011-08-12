Real author:

LeMan

This trend indicator shows the current trend direction and moments for closing of the opened position.

There are 3 variants of the indicator:



As a line (Variation.mq5); As a line with color depending on current trend (ColorVariation.mq5);

As a line with additional JMA-smoothing for noise reduction (ColorJVariation.mq5).



The ColorJVariation.mq5 uses the СJJMA class of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library, described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The Variation.mq5, ColorVariation.mq5 and ColorJVariation.mq5 must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 14.07.2010.