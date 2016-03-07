Join our fan page
UpDown - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 23585
The indicator calculates either the distance of the current price from the opening price, or the distance between the High and Low price, whichever is selected.
The calculation is performed for all pairs available (not hidden) in the "Market Watch" window, then the values are sorted descending/ascending and they are output to the buttons.
Clicking the button opens a chart of the corresponding symbol in a separate window.
Amendments of 2015.06: fixed the error of shifting the button coordinates when switching timeframes.
Settings:
- Method — selection of the calculation method (opening-closing or high-low).
- Number of buttons — the number of currency buttons displayed.
- Pressing the MODE button changes the sorting mode to "ascending/descending".
- To exclude a pair from the calculation it should be removed from the "Market Watch" window.
IMPORTANT:
- Response to pressing the MODE button happens with a delay (the code is heavy).
- The maximum number of pairs to calculate — 50 (in code #define LINES 50).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13109
