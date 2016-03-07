CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Equivolume and range-bars in the strategy tester - script for MetaTrader 4

Ihor Herasko
Published:
The script is an updated version of the FXTFileMaker script (see Conversion of the real tick data into FXT files of the strategy tester, which describes what *.tks file is and how to work with it).

Among the revolutionary novelties are the abilities to create:

  • any chart timeframe that is a multiple of one second, and not just from the standard timeframes set;
  • chart of equally high candlesticks (range bars);
  • equivolume charts.

 The minimum period of an equivolume chart is equal to 1 tick, which allows to create even the tick chart type in the strategy tester visualizer.


 For further details look here.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13036

