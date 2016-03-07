Join our fan page
Equivolume and range-bars in the strategy tester - script for MetaTrader 4
The script is an updated version of the FXTFileMaker script (see Conversion of the real tick data into FXT files of the strategy tester, which describes what *.tks file is and how to work with it).
Among the revolutionary novelties are the abilities to create:
- any chart timeframe that is a multiple of one second, and not just from the standard timeframes set;
- chart of equally high candlesticks (range bars);
- equivolume charts.
The minimum period of an equivolume chart is equal to 1 tick, which allows to create even the tick chart type in the strategy tester visualizer.
For further details look here.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13036
