The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator can be useful for arbitrageurs. The formula for the calculation of the indicator:
ln(C/O) = ln(C) - ln(O)
where C — is the Close, and the O — Open.
For more information about the logarithmic rate of return read the article "Market invariants, or why the trader needs logarithms":
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13021
