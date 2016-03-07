CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Evgeny Belyaev | English Русский 日本語
Views:
24970
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
log.mq4 (3.01 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator can be useful for arbitrageurs. The formula for the calculation of the indicator:

ln(C/O) = ln(C) - ln(O)

where C — is the Close, and the O — Open.

For more information about the logarithmic rate of return read the article "Market invariants, or why the trader needs logarithms":

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13021

Slope Direction Line Slope Direction Line

The Slope Direction Line trend indicator, used by the Hammering EA from the Market section.

Use MA to draw UpDown_Resistance Use MA to draw UpDown_Resistance

The indicator uses Move Average to draw the level line of up and down.

Equivolume and range-bars in the strategy tester Equivolume and range-bars in the strategy tester

The script inserts the FXT-file of any custom chart, synthesized from real tick flow, into the strategy tester folder.

i-DivergenceBar i-DivergenceBar

The indicator points at the reverse bars based on the Profitunity system by Bill Williams excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.