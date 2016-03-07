CodeBaseSections
CM Orders Info - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
13292
(20)
Simple, but sometimes very necessary and convenient indicator.

Add it to the chart, and it will show the identification (magic) number and the profit above every order.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13111

