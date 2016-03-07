Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CM Orders Info - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13292
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple, but sometimes very necessary and convenient indicator.
Add it to the chart, and it will show the identification (magic) number and the profit above every order.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13111
UpDown
The indicator displays the pairs with the current price most/least distant from the opening price.i-DivergenceBar
The indicator points at the reverse bars based on the Profitunity system by Bill Williams excluding the angulation relative to the Alligator indicator mouth.
Four_Screens
The Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi indicator.SuperTake
The SuperTake implements the strategy of Martingale by Take Profit.