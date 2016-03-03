Watch how to download trading robots for free
Use MA to draw UpDown_Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator uses Move Average to draw the level line of up and down.
Use on EURUSD_D1
Use on EURUSD_H4
Use on EURUSD_H1
Dynamic Candle Timer
The indicator shows: the remaining time on each candle, the changing value of the Bid price, tick by tick, the relative price position of the Bid/Ask spread.Simple Horizontal Grid
A round-number horizontal web with continuous auto-adjusting.
Slope Direction Line
The Slope Direction Line trend indicator, used by the Hammering EA from the Market section.The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms
This indicator can be useful for arbitrageurs.