Use MA to draw UpDown_Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Jsung Ju Lin
Views:
19367
Rating:
(8)
Published:
The indicator uses Move Average to draw the level line of up and down.

Use on EURUSD_D1


Use on EURUSD_H4


Use on EURUSD_H1

Dynamic Candle Timer Dynamic Candle Timer

The indicator shows: the remaining time on each candle, the changing value of the Bid price, tick by tick, the relative price position of the Bid/Ask spread.

Simple Horizontal Grid Simple Horizontal Grid

A round-number horizontal web with continuous auto-adjusting.

Slope Direction Line Slope Direction Line

The Slope Direction Line trend indicator, used by the Hammering EA from the Market section.

The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms The logarithmic rate of return, or the increment of price logarithms

This indicator can be useful for arbitrageurs.