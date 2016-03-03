Watch how to download trading robots for free
Dynamic Candle Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 4
For the visual type person, a way of keeping track of:
- the remaining time on each candle,
- the changing value of the Bid price, tick by tick,
- the relative price position of the Bid/Ask spread.
This is all in the same area and vicinity of the price action.
Main Features:
- Bid line changes color as price moves up/down.
- Optional viewing of Ask line.
- Optional viewing of the text info for price/time countdown.
