Indicators

Dynamic Candle Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JTrayder
30973
(14)
For the visual type person, a way of keeping track of:

  1. the remaining time on each candle,
  2. the changing value of the Bid price, tick by tick,
  3. the relative price position of the Bid/Ask spread.

This is all in the same area and vicinity of the price action.

Main Features:

  1. Bid line changes color as price moves up/down.
  2. Optional viewing of Ask line.
  3. Optional viewing of the text info for price/time countdown.

