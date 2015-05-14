Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MA Lock - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- tembox
- Views:
- 36217
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
tembox
This indicator will help define MA (Moving Average) for one specified timeframe only.
When timeframe changes, this indicator automatically adjusts its setting to new timeframe if possible. The idea is "I just want to see how MA(8) from H1 when I am currently on M15" or "I just want to see how MA(100) from M15 when I am currently on H4" .
Example:
We want to see how MA(8) locked for H1 to other timeframe, especially for lower timeframes, such as M15, M30, M5, or even larger timeframe H4.
H1: MA(8) ---> M15: MA(32) ---> M30: MA(16) ---> M5: MA(96) ---> H4: MA(2)
To do this, we bound MA to H1 timeframe with this setting :
- MATF = 60 (see notes on parameter)
- MAPeriod = 8
Input parameters:
MALock(8) on H1 (thin red line) compared with normal MA(8) before switching timeframe:
MALock(8) H1 (thin red line) on M15 compared with normal MA(32).
MALock automatically becomes MA(32):
MALock(8) H1 on M30 (equal to MA(16)):
MALock(8) H1 on H1 and H4:
2 MALock:
Simple EA template to export trade details from a backtest or live trading to a CSV file.Aeron JJN Scalper EA
Expert Advisor based on JJN Scalper indicator.
This indicator is my attempt to estimate the real market value.RealValueExtended
An extended version of my RealValue indicator with a new parameter.