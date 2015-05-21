CodeBaseSections
ZigZag Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ZigZag Arrow indicator is based on a built-in ZigZag indicator that replaces the Line Section with Arrow.

Last Update (Update_01 ~ 2015-07-30)

  • Added color options for arrow.
  • Adjusted the position of the arrow for each timeframe.

GBPAUDH1-ZigZagArrow Indicator

