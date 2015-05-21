Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZigZag Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 46519
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ZigZag Arrow indicator is based on a built-in ZigZag indicator that replaces the Line Section with Arrow.
Last Update (Update_01 ~ 2015-07-30)
- Added color options for arrow.
- Adjusted the position of the arrow for each timeframe.
RealValueExtended
An extended version of my RealValue indicator with a new parameter.RealValue
This indicator is my attempt to estimate the real market value.
AtrRange
This indicator shows low-volatility periods on the chart.Convergent Divergent Range Volatility
The indicator analyzes price volatility for optimal setting of Take Profit and Stop Loss.