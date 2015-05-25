CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA Triple Median - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andy Ismail
Published by:
Andy Ismail
Views:
23183
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
ma-median.mq4 (2.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator draws 3 Moving Averages by median price. It can figure bullish, bearish and sideways trend.

MA-Median

Recommendations:

  • Use period 5 for daily timeframe
Convergent Divergent Range Volatility Convergent Divergent Range Volatility

The indicator analyzes price volatility for optimal setting of Take Profit and Stop Loss.

AtrRange AtrRange

This indicator shows low-volatility periods on the chart.

SDX-TzPivots SDX-TzPivots

Calculation of pivot and similar levels based on time zones.

ToolBox ToolBox

Gives you information on pip value, spread value, daily pips average, how much you can earn, future range of the present day.