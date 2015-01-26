Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Making ScreenShot - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16878
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script will create a gif image section of the chart in the root directory of the program (MQL4/Files/ScreenShots).
If successful, the file creation works beep. Create a screen name, you can simply drag the script from the browser to the chart.
Continue the whole area between the extreme lower right corner of the graph and the mouse cursor. Windows indicators are also included.
Images:
Image sizes can be very different:
Indicators are also displayed correctly:
Tips:
- If you interfere with the audio signal, it can simply be removed by changing the source code:
//#property show_inputs - if you want every time to change these settings, then remove the first two forward slashes
input string dir="//ScreenShots/"; - You can specify a folder, but necessarily in the program directory
input bool play_sound=true; - if you do not need a sound, change the true to false
- This script can not take pictures with the middle of the chart. You can take pictures only at its end. Since the right boundary of the picture - the current date and time.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12313
Use this script 2 minutes before high impact news pip moving faster FOMC, NFP, RATE BANK.Buzzer
This indicator shows good signals based on modified MA.
This indicator shows High and Low points for certain timeframe.Volume Divergence Markers (VDM)
Flat indicator showing potential entry points.