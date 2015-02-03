CodeBaseSections
RoNz Higher Timeframe High and Low - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roni Nafrianto
27139
(17)
This indicator shows High and Low points for certain timeframe.

Input parameters:

RoNz Higher Timeframe High and Low input parameters

Recommendations:

  • Select Only Higher Timeframe in the Input Parameter.
