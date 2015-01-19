



Use this script 2 minutes before high impact news pip moving faster FOMC, NFP, RATE BANK or else, for 4 digit broker

It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

Just click it or set on key right click the script and set it ctrl + 1 and your ready to follow the big impact news.

It has Stop Loss if market change direction and have Target.

Recomendation:

Use just for RED news only.

If in 3 minutes after news didn't touch the buystop and sell stop then the market didn't moving faster delete the position buystop and sell stop and waiting for another news.