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Trap News - script for MetaTrader 4
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Use this script 2 minutes before high impact news pip moving faster FOMC, NFP, RATE BANK or else, for 4 digit broker
It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
Just click it or set on key right click the script and set it ctrl + 1 and your ready to follow the big impact news.
It has Stop Loss if market change direction and have Target.
Recomendation:
Use just for RED news only.
If in 3 minutes after news didn't touch the buystop and sell stop then the market didn't moving faster delete the position buystop and sell stop and waiting for another news.
This indicator shows good signals based on modified MA.KNUX Martingale
New version of KNUX Expert Advisor. The strategy works with martingale.
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This indicator shows High and Low points for certain timeframe.