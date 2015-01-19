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Trap News - script for MetaTrader 4

Reza Rahmad
Reza Rahmad

Reza Rahmad

i'm a programer in java and C and i trade about 4 years.i can make indicator for mql4 and mql5 just call me if you need me
13 codes 3 topics 19 comments
Views:
27848
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Trap_News.mq4 (7.46 KB) view
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Use this script 2 minutes before high impact news pip moving faster FOMC, NFP, RATE BANK or else, for 4 digit broker

It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

Just click it or set on key right click the script and set it ctrl + 1 and your ready to follow the big impact news.

It has Stop Loss if market change direction and have Target.

Recomendation:

Use just for RED news only.

If in 3 minutes after news didn't touch the buystop and sell stop then the market didn't moving faster delete the position buystop and sell stop and waiting for another news.

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