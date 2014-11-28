CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iMaxMinTrends - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Alexey Lopatin | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
34697
Rating:
(43)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Indicator is co-written with Vladmir Bocharov.

The main idea - a connecting consistently the daily, weekly, monthly highs\lows by the trend lines to determine the direction of the market. In this case, the levels themselves highs lows also are plotted on the chart.

Thus, the indicator shows the most important levels and the current direction of movement within the higher timeframes (> H4).

The figures below are marked with white daily highs/lows, yellow - weekly, blue - monthly, red - half year.

iMaxMinTrends

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12091

Look for Trend Look for Trend

The indicator marks the current chart with red/blue arrows to signal a possibility for buy/sell.

The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor

The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1.

Random 2 Random 2

The Expert Advisor makes random buy/sell with automatic Trailing Stop.

Spread Info Spread Info

The Expert Advisor shows information about the current spread.