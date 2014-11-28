Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iMaxMinTrends - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34697
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
Indicator is co-written with Vladmir Bocharov.
The main idea - a connecting consistently the daily, weekly, monthly highs\lows by the trend lines to determine the direction of the market. In this case, the levels themselves highs lows also are plotted on the chart.
Thus, the indicator shows the most important levels and the current direction of movement within the higher timeframes (> H4).
The figures below are marked with white daily highs/lows, yellow - weekly, blue - monthly, red - half year.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12091
The indicator marks the current chart with red/blue arrows to signal a possibility for buy/sell.The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor
The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1.
The Expert Advisor makes random buy/sell with automatic Trailing Stop.Spread Info
The Expert Advisor shows information about the current spread.