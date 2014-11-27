The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor (EA) is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1 (old version) in Code Base MQL4.

SmartAssTrade-V2 EA Only working on M30 Timeframes or PERIOD_M30.

If used on other timeframes may be lost.

SmartAssTrade-V2 Expert Properties (Default setting):

input string SmartAssTradeV2 = "Copyright © 2014 3RJ ~ Roy Philips-Jacobs" ; input string SmartAssTradeV2TF = "SmartAssTrade-V2 EA's Only Use on M30 Timeframes" ; input int SmartAssTradeV2Period = PERIOD_M30 ; extern bool FridayTrade = True; input string OptimizationLots = "Set LotsOptimization=True" ; extern bool LotsOptimization = True; extern double Lots = 0.01 ; extern int MaxOpenOrder = 12 ; input string AutomaticSystemTP = "Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False" ; extern bool AutomaticTakeProfit = True; extern bool NoMinimumTakeProfit = False; input string MinimumSystemTP = "If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False" ; extern double MinimumTP = 27 ; input string ManualSystemTP = "If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False" ; extern double TakeProfit = 35 ; input string AutomaticSystemSL = "Set AutomaticStopLoss=True" ; extern bool AutomaticStopLoss = True; input string ManualSystemSL = "If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False" ; extern double StopLoss = 62 ; extern bool UseTrailingStop = False; extern double TrailingStop = 30.0 ; extern double TrailingStopStep = 1.0 ;

In testing below, I used the Lots size = 1.00 (LotsOptimization = False) with the default settings mentioned above.



May be useful for fellow traders.