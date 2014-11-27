Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Look for Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 38603
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator marks the current chart with red/blue arrows to signal a possibility for buy/sell.
Works best for time frames greater than M30.
The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor
The SmartAssTrade-V2 Forex Expert Advisor is a new update for SmartAssTrade EA Version 1.Closing Prices to CSV file
The script gets all the symbols available on your platform and writes their closing prices for a specific bar to a csv file.
iMaxMinTrends
The indicator draws horizontal lines corresponding to daily, weekly, monthly highs/lows and connects them consistently trendlines.Random 2
The Expert Advisor makes random buy/sell with automatic Trailing Stop.