Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MFIWithFlat_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4844
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MFIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled indicator file MFIWithFlat.mq5 in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11325
RSIWithFlat_HTF
The RSIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.RVIWithFlat_HTF
The RVIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
Range Rider
The indicator of relations between the two true ranges by Larry Williams.Range_Rider_HTF
The Range_Rider indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.