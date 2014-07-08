CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MFIWithFlat_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4844
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
MFIWithFlat.mq5 (9.35 KB) view
MFIWithFlat_HTF.mq5 (12.49 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MFIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled indicator file MFIWithFlat.mq5 in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator MFIWithFlat_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11325

RSIWithFlat_HTF RSIWithFlat_HTF

The RSIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RVIWithFlat_HTF RVIWithFlat_HTF

The RVIWithFlat indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Range Rider Range Rider

The indicator of relations between the two true ranges by Larry Williams.

Range_Rider_HTF Range_Rider_HTF

The Range_Rider indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.