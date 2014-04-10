Advisor invisible . With advisor broker will not see your StopLoss, TakeProfit, Breakeven, Traling stop, OrderClose, OrderDelete.

At first glance, it seems silly to hide data rates from a broker, but previous versions of VR --- STEALS- 2 and VR --- STEALS proved otherwise .

Two previous versions scored more than 20,000 downloads indicating that demand for this EA instrument.

System requirements : MT4 build 610 or higher.

In functional advisor include:

Billing virtual take profit

Billing virtual Stop Loss

Billing bezubytka

Billing Trailing Stop

Time- Life warrants as deferred and market

Manage orders directly from the chart

Opening orders in one click

Emulation option trading

Expert inputs :

StartLot = 0.01; Entry lot

TakeProfit = 500 ; starting Virtual Take Profit in points

StopLoss = 500 ; Virtual starter Stop Loss in points

TralingStop = 300 ; Virtual Trailing Stop starting in points

Breakeven = 300 ; Virtual starter breakeven in points

prefix = "vr"; prefix added to the names of graphical objects

Magic = 0 ; unique order number Adviser

Slip = 30 ; Slippage in points

MilSec = 100 ; Cycle delay for demo or live accounts for weak PC 500 and above for high-end PC 50 and above

Example of the EA :