VR---STEALS-3 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Advisor invisible . With advisor broker will not see your StopLoss, TakeProfit, Breakeven, Traling stop, OrderClose, OrderDelete.
At first glance, it seems silly to hide data rates from a broker, but previous versions of VR --- STEALS- 2 and VR --- STEALS proved otherwise .
Two previous versions scored more than 20,000 downloads indicating that demand for this EA instrument.
System requirements : MT4 build 610 or higher.
In functional advisor include:
- Billing virtual take profit
- Billing virtual Stop Loss
- Billing bezubytka
- Billing Trailing Stop
- Time- Life warrants as deferred and market
- Manage orders directly from the chart
- Opening orders in one click
- Emulation option trading
Expert inputs :
- StartLot = 0.01; Entry lot
- TakeProfit = 500 ; starting Virtual Take Profit in points
- StopLoss = 500 ; Virtual starter Stop Loss in points
- TralingStop = 300 ; Virtual Trailing Stop starting in points
- Breakeven = 300 ; Virtual starter breakevenin points
- prefix = "vr"; prefix added to the names of graphical objects
- Magic = 0 ; unique order number Adviser
- Slip = 30 ; Slippage in points
- MilSec = 100 ; Cycle delay for demo or live accounts for weak PC 500 and above for high-end PC 50 and above
Example of the EA :
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11169
