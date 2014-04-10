CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

VR---STEALS-3 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
34302
Rating:
(107)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Advisor invisible . With advisor broker will not see your StopLoss, TakeProfit, Breakeven, Traling stop, OrderClose, OrderDelete.

At first glance, it seems silly to hide data rates from a broker, but previous versions of VR --- STEALS- 2 and VR --- STEALS proved otherwise .

Two previous versions scored more than 20,000 downloads indicating that demand for this EA instrument.

System requirements : MT4 build 610 or higher.

In functional advisor include:

  • Billing virtual take profit
  • Billing virtual Stop Loss
  • Billing bezubytka
  • Billing Trailing Stop
  • Time- Life warrants as deferred and market
  • Manage orders directly from the chart
  • Opening orders in one click
  • Emulation option trading

Expert inputs :

  • StartLot = 0.01; Entry lot
  • TakeProfit = 500 ; starting Virtual Take Profit in points
  • StopLoss = 500 ; Virtual starter Stop Loss in points
  • TralingStop = 300 ; Virtual Trailing Stop starting in points
  • Breakeven = 300 ; Virtual starter breakevenin points
  • prefix = "vr"; prefix added to the names of graphical objects
  • Magic = 0 ; unique order number Adviser
  • Slip = 30 ; Slippage in points
  • MilSec = 100 ; Cycle delay for demo or live accounts for weak PC 500 and above for high-end PC 50 and above

Example of the EA :

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11169

Didi Index Indicator Didi Index Indicator

An indicator based on three moving averages.

Change Chart Symbol Menu Change Chart Symbol Menu

The indicator loads as a Menu on the menu bar. Click the Symbol Menu to open or close the symbol list. Click a selected symbol to change the chart symbol.

ProfitInfo ProfitInfo

ProfitInfo is an indicator to show in one window opened buy and sell trades of defined symbols and systems.

Order Manage EA Order Manage EA

This is a percentage of the user set stop-loss or profit robot.