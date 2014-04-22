Watch how to download trading robots for free
Order Manage EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
Description:
This is a percentage of the user set stop-loss or profit robot. When an inch head floating profit reached the level set will run close，I hope it helps manage your money.
Input parameters:
- ManageAllSymbol : true to manage all varieties inch head, false representation only for the species as a chart-inch head;
- UseStopLoss : true that the use of stop-loss percentage, false representation does not use stop-loss percentage;
- StopLossPercent ： Said loss account balance reached 0.02 (based on personal money management changes need to) stop when open;
- UseTakeProfit : true that the use of percentage of profit only, false profit percentage said they did not use only;
- TakeProfitPercent: Said floating account balance surplus reached 0.06 (based on personal money management changes need to) take profit when open.
Sorry for my English，I wish you a smooth translaction.
