Description:



This is a percentage of the user set stop-loss or profit robot. When an inch head floating profit reached the level set will run close，I hope it helps manage your money.

Input parameters:



ManageAllSymbol : true to manage all varieties inch head, false representation only for the species as a chart-inch head;

UseStopLoss : true that the use of stop-loss percentage, false representation does not use stop-loss percentage;

StopLossPercent ： Said loss account balance reached 0.02 (based on personal money management changes need to) stop when open;

UseTakeProfit : true that the use of percentage of profit only, false profit percentage said they did not use only;

TakeProfitPercent: Said floating account balance surplus reached 0.06 (based on personal money management changes need to) take profit when open.

