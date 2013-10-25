Join our fan page
sideway trend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 71896
Description:
This indicator use ADX period 14 to predict what the market now its trend if D+ above D- and its above the main line.
I make its simple to see the ADX..just try and make rate hope youre trade gonna simple.
use Timeframe 5 M to get faster confirmation...but other TF is fine too
Moving average not included.
