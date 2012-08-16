Join our fan page
Brooky FibIt Scripts - script for MetaTrader 4
- 18549
Normally if you have customized the standard Fibonacci levels tool and then reset to defaults for some reason, you need to enter all the customizations in again.
These scripts can be customized, re-saved with different names for different strategies and then easily loaded without having to reinvent the wheel so to speak.
The default verbose is just an example of how you may wish to customize them.
There is a PDF available if you need more insight into how to work with these scripts.
http://www.brooky-indicators.com/brooky-fibit-scripts-free-fibonacci-enhancement-tools/
Example of Fibit Retracement Script
