Hello dear traders, by popular demand was written Adviser VR --- SETKA --- 3. This Adviser, I wrote from my own experience of trade. Realizing that the market and the price is chaos with no laws and no guarantee that in a minute will fall or rise. But in this chaos, there is one iron law that will never change and aimmenno what appears in the chaos of regular sequences of constants, namely, chaos, and chaos will be one hour and within a year would be chaos. I asked a thought about how you can catch the movement of various sizes and benefit from this small advantage.





Advisor was written based on three components:





1 - A good entry into the market (for that, I went through more than a dozen trading tactics, the goal was to find a tactic that would have at least 8 inputs successful against 2 failures)





2 - Hold the position until the planned profit.





3 - Positive output of profits and output statistics two losing trades in a zero (To we did not upset at the closing of orders 0 parameter has been added Plus to add more items in plus)





I think many of you listen to the news about the stock market where the price has often spoken by 2% to 1% and etc. I have been investigated in detail the statistics on the trading tactics of overbought or oversold market, ie we have a minimum or a maximum price of the currency of the day 1 23,000 to open a transaction adviser needs rise or fall, which is specified by default in Percent advisor is 1.3, respectively, when the Adviser will sell price 1.2423





A minimum of 1.23000 days, the current price of 1.25000, the threshold at which to sell the Percent 1,3% (((current price 1.25000 * 100) / Minimum Day 1,23000) -100)> = Percent 1,3%





buy signal is obtained by reverse this. Thus we take the pullback from the strong price movement! ...

Most of the other tactics do not fall within the ratio of 8/2 was everything, and 5/5 and 3/7, etc.





Hold the position is no intervention by the counselor with a positive result of the first order, namely the opening of the first oder and if the price is right and makes a profit Advisor waits for the execution take profit. If you use lots of calculation of the deposit (Lots = 0 and Percent => 1), each new transaction will have a positive result of the lot a little more than the previous one. To calculate the percentage of lots of free money was taken from the textbook code MQL4. Code modified, and allows you to specify the percentage to a decimal value (1.1% 1.8% 35.69%)





Exiting unprofitable transaction is averaging method (averaging, adding to the current position in the market position of the same type and same size), ie the price has gone against us, against our position in the market, the adviser will deal with the same type, in calculating the price roll back to a state when the profit on the deals will be equal to 0. When averaging without Martingale adviser to close to zero is necessary to roll back the 50-52% depending on the spread and commissions.





Schedule of programs included with the constant volume of trade









Using Martingale adviser rather rollback in the amount of 20-22% to close a series of orders.





(Averaging Martingale-adding to the current position in the market position of the same type and lot more than the previous transaction)

Method of Martingale is highly risky because the motion of 300-400 points will require significant amounts of funds on deposit





Graph using Martingale volumes vary on how many open positions









For averaging, for the installation of additional warrants the opening of the next option uses its Distanciya which uses points, as well as the option ShagDist that with each new warrant increases the distance to a given Number of points.





The Expert Advisor is present the option to change the method of averaging





Classic Martin = False





By Martingale Martin = True













Slip = 2 slippage in paragraphs





Magic = 1; Magic Number adviser





As a result, the optimization of price discovery, we have the following schedule













In the near future I plan to write VR --- SETKA --- MQL5 for MetaTrader 5







