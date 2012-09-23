Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
clock displaying time in main chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39817
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Clock indicator is placed 5 times on chart to show how you can use it on chart
It is not possible to place two clocks on your chart having the same time....
Although we have in Code_Base other clock indicators, it was still that in
the Online Library of the MetaEditor I did not find a simple Clock-indicator like this inside
Regards,
Tjipke
VR---SETKA---3
Extension of VR --- SETKA. Advisor to the grid works by Martin ...Indicator BoDi.
Indicator BoDi for finding signals to close position.
Modify stop loss or take profit
Scripts to modify stop loss in buy or sell opened orders on current chart.iACfunc, iAOfunc and iBearsBullsfuncs
Improved functions iAC, iAO and iBearsBulls