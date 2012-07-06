Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD MA Price - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 50237
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The standard MACD indicator is calculated by formulas:
SIGNAL = SMA(MACD, 9),
where main line (MACD) is drawn on the exponential moving average (EMA), a signal line (SIGNAL) on the simple moving average (SMA), and applied price is limited to the closing price (CLOSE).
The proposed indicator MACD MA Price is more elastic in input parameters. It will allow you to use other moving averages and standard spectrum of applied prices. This indicator is prepared based on MACD template.
Taking into account additional input parameters in indicator MACD MA Price, formulas are as follow:
MACD = MACD_MA_method (Applied_price, 12) - MACD_MA_method (Applied_price, 26)
SIGNAL = Signal_MA_method (MACD, 9),
For those who will want in formula (1) have possibility to select separate mode of moving average, an additional modification of the indicator MACD MA Price-2 is prepared:
SIGNAL = Signal_MA_method (MACD, 9),
Input parameters:
MACD_MA_method, MACD_MA_method_1, MACD_MA_method_2 и Signal_MA_method:
- 0 - Simple moving average,
- 1 - Exponential moving average,
- 2 - Smoothed moving average,
- 3 - Linear weighted moving average.
Applied_price:
- 0 - close price,
- 1 - open price,
- 2 - high price,
- 3 - low price,
- 4 - median price, (high+low)/2,
- 5 - typical price, (high+low+close)/3,
- 6 - weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
After receiving suggestions, I prepared some additional modifications with colored histogram. Take them from zip-file with description of input parameters.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10786
Trades using parabolic sar signalsConstant Range Detector
Detects and displays fixed value of Constant Range Candles - Range Bars and Renko Boxes. Place any position on chart.
The EA based on break-outs with money management. It is able to trade on multiple pairs.Running Median Indicator for MT4
This indicator computes the median of odd span. It is often considered as one of the most robust smoothing operator in the presence of outlier values, and particularly more robust than the mean.