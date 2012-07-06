Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31182
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The EA based on break-outs with money management. It is able to trade on multiple pairs.
The bot allows you to select one or more Symbol Pairs. It then computes support and resistence values given the price for each Symbol and places incremental orders. Once the global Profit has been reached, it tries to follow the gain and then takes the pips. The bot also has a smart money management both avoiding to open orders if there is margin available and also trying to protect the balance if the loss is higher of a certain percentage.
The gain is not "galactical" but is assured and secure. The aim of the bot is to protect the capital and get a constant good profit.
For the installation you need to put the two mqh files into the "include" folder.
Recommendations:
Comma separated list of Symbol Pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF (must be equal to the string of your account provider).
extern string Symbols = "EURUSD"; extern double xFactor = 1.5; extern string TimeSet = "07:32"; // Balance percentage order balance and Lot value extern double RiskPercent = 10; // Percentage of the risk for each Lot extern double RiskPerTrade = 2; // Fixed value if RiskPerTrade == 0 extern double Lots = 0.01; extern double StopLoss = 0; extern double MinPipsProfit = 30; extern double TrailingUnlockStop = 35; extern int Slippage = 3; extern bool AllOrders = false; // Wheather or not manage ALL opened orders (manual too) extern bool AllSymbols = true; extern bool LogToFile = false; // Log to console or to a file
MACD indicator with possibility to establish mode of moving average and applied price.PSAR trader
Trades using parabolic sar signals
This indicator computes the median of odd span. It is often considered as one of the most robust smoothing operator in the presence of outlier values, and particularly more robust than the mean.QEMA
QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.