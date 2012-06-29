Info: Constant Range Detector indicator



Note: This indicator is intended for use with Constant Range Charts: Range Bars or Renko Boxes, not standard candles - bars

Constant Range Candles and Charts are also referred to as Range Bars (RB) and Range Bar Charts. Constant Range Candles / Bars all have the same pip range value from high to low. Standard Candles / Bars all have different pip range values from high to low. The indicator computes the pip range of the 8th historical candle / bar from the current candle / bar. As each new candle / bar is formed the 8th historical candle becomes the next candle to the right. Because all range candles / bars have the same pip range value each successive 8th candle produces the same fixed range output. If the indicator is used with standard candles / bars the range output will not be fixed but will differ with each new candle / bar.

Constant Range (CR): CR 50

LCrudeAug12: 79.58 High - 79.08 Low (a random candle data chosen for illustration)

Note: Be aware that Data Window will return High - Low subtraction values of 150 for 15 pips, 200 for 20 pips etc, on 3 & 5 digit pricing.

Constant Range Chart: CR 10

WTI-Oil: 200 LWMA - Williams Aligator (click chart to enlarge)





Ask - Bid + Spread Indicator in above charts can be got

