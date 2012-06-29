Join our fan page
Constant Range Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 41261
Info: Constant Range Detector indicator
Note: This indicator is intended for use with Constant Range Charts: Range Bars or Renko Boxes, not standard candles - bars
- Constant Range Candles and Charts are also referred to as Range Bars (RB) and Range Bar Charts.
- Constant Range Candles / Bars all have the same pip range value from high to low.
- Standard Candles / Bars all have different pip range values from high to low.
- The indicator computes the pip range of the 8th historical candle / bar from the current candle / bar.
- As each new candle / bar is formed the 8th historical candle becomes the next candle to the right.
- Because all range candles / bars have the same pip range value each successive 8th candle produces the same fixed range output.
- If the indicator is used with standard candles / bars the range output will not be fixed but will differ with each new candle / bar.
Constant Range (CR): CR 50
LCrudeAug12: 79.58 High - 79.08 Low (a random candle data chosen for illustration)
Note: Be aware that Data Window will return High - Low subtraction values of 150 for 15 pips, 200 for 20 pips etc, on 3 & 5 digit pricing.
Constant Range Chart: CR 10
WTI-Oil: 200 LWMA - Williams Aligator (click chart to enlarge)
Ask - Bid + Spread Indicator in above charts can be got
- Free Constant Range Indicator - 1: Source . Note: Point based - 3 & 5 digit pricing will require range setting to include additional zero. i.e. 25 pip range requiring an indicator setting of 250. Automatic refreshes and generates range candles / bars on MT4 start. Note: When in installing indicator ensure file ovoranbar001.ex4 is in the /experts/libraries folder.
- Free Constant Range Indicator - 2: Source. Note: Pip based. Will need manual refresh on MT4 start - set 1M feeder chart to 5M then back to 1M to start refresh when MT4 starts, after which range candles / bars will continue to be generated until MT4 closed.
- Constant Range Bars - HERE - flawless performance. Note: license linked to external server.
- Constant Range Information: Google - try "Range Bars", "Constant Range Bars", "Range Bar Trading", etc.
Tip: Create ready made constant range templates for ease and speed of use. Ask-Bid-Spread indicator can be used on constant range templates and generated range charts for ease of check that both charts are in sync and range chart updating.
Base template CR-0-Blank.tpl for 1M chart provided (see download), will need Ask-Bid+Spread indicator.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Code Revision
//for (int i = 0; i <= limit; i++ int i;
//for (int i = 0; i < Bars; i++){ ObjectDelete("CRD"); //ObjectDelete("name");
