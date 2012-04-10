Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VR---MOVING-AVERAGE - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17628
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An improved version of the standard Moving Average indicator, now on the hourly timeframe, you can see moving averages of higher timeframes.
The indicator is interesting because it has built-in protection against renaming.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10685
A set of scripts for a quick trade with the mouse.
Scripts of pending, market orders, placing and removing stops.Ask Bid Spread
The indicator shows spread-related values (spread, Bid + spread, Ask + spread, Ask + Bid + spread).
ATR Channel
Draws an ATR envelope surrounding price action and assists you in setting proper stoploss and takeprofit levels.VR---SETKA=2=01032012
Modification of the first version of the grid EA.