VR---SETKA=2=01032012 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak
Views:
25117
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
This Expert Advisor is a modification of http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/10540 to numerous requests to fix the bugs.

Modifications:

  • 1 - Now Advisor works only with its own orders
  • 2 - Fixed Lots.

I honestly did not think that anyone interested in this EA, but to the delight of so many people insisted, and I corrected the code. Enjoy.

Image:


