VR---SETKA=2=01032012 - expert for MetaTrader 4
This Expert Advisor is a modification of http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/10540 to numerous requests to fix the bugs.
Modifications:
- 1 - Now Advisor works only with its own orders
- 2 - Fixed Lots.
I honestly did not think that anyone interested in this EA, but to the delight of so many people insisted, and I corrected the code. Enjoy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10634
