Join our fan page
Join our fan page
MTF-StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23172
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Standard Deviation.
You can choose StDev from 4 TimeFrames (1 current TF and 3 TFs by your choice).
TF2-TF4 should be not less then current TF.
