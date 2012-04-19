CodeBaseSections
MTF-StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Standard Deviation.

You can choose StDev from 4 TimeFrames (1 current TF and 3 TFs by your choice).

TF2-TF4 should be not less then current TF.

