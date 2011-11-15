CodeBaseSections
4 Sessions - indicator for MetaTrader 4

4Sessions.mq4 (9.89 KB) view
Description:

4Sessions v2.3

Shows 4 sessions: Pacific, Asian, European, American.

Settings:
  • Winter=2 (UTC+2=EET)
  • Summer=3 (UTC+3=EET)

The difference between the mt server's timezone and UTC. By default the mt server's timezone is EET (UTC+2=EET (winter), UTC+3=EET (summer). You'll have to change the settings depending on your broker's time. E.g. if it's CET you'll have to set:

  • Winter=1 (UTC+1=CET)
  • Summer=2 (UTC+2=CET)
The indicator automatically adjusts itself for DST.


AsiaDesc = "Asia"; Session name
AsiaColor = Aqua; Session color
AsiaOpen = "00:00"; Session open time (UTC timezone)
AsiaClose = "09:00"; Session close time (UTC timezone)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10513

