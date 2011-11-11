CodeBaseSections
Experts

X bug free version v4.0 - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
19500
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
This is the free version of our x bug line of Expert Advisors.

The Expert Advisor can trade all timeframes and currencies but the default settings are for EURUSD H4.

You can change the settings to suit your strategy and timeframe. Full documentation and support is available at our new site.



