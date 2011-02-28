Description:



Every day at time, specified in TimeSet variable, it places pending orders.

After execution of pending order, the other order removed.

The Buy Stop pending order is placed at the price, equal to High of the previous day + Delta (points) with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, specified in SL and TP input variables.

The Sell Stop pending order is placed at the price, equal to Low of the previous day - Delta (points) with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, specified in SL and TP input variables.









Input variables:

TimeSet = "07:32"; // Order place time, if TimeSet = "00:00", the EA works on the breakdown of the previous day.

Delta - Price shift (in points)



SL - Stoploss (in points)

TP - Takeprofit (in points)

risk - If 0 is a fixed lot

NoLoss - If 0 then there is "zero" setting

trailing - If 0 then there is no trailing

Lot - used only when risk = 0

Expose OpenStop-stop orders at the open order





