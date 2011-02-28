CodeBaseSections
Daily Breakdown - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Description:

Every day at time, specified in TimeSet variable, it places pending orders.

After execution of pending order, the other order removed.

The Buy Stop pending order is placed at the price, equal to High of the previous day + Delta (points) with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, specified in SL and TP input variables.
The Sell Stop pending order is placed at the price, equal to Low of the previous day - Delta (points) with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, specified in SL and TP input variables.




Input variables:

  • TimeSet = "07:32"; // Order place time, if TimeSet = "00:00", the EA works on the breakdown of the previous day.
  • Delta - Price shift (in points)
  • SL - Stoploss (in points)
  • TP - Takeprofit (in points)
  • risk - If 0 is a fixed lot
  • NoLoss - If 0 then there is "zero" setting
  • trailing - If 0 then there is no trailing
  • Lot - used only when risk = 0
  • Expose OpenStop-stop orders at the open order



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10145

