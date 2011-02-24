CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

VisualTrader-SimulatorEdtion - expert for MetaTrader 4

zzuegg
Views:
19360
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Use the Strategy Tester as simulator. Currently only market orders (BUY and SELL) are supported. Orders are set trough the use of scripts which gets executed by the EA. You can set an initial Stoploss/Takeprofit in the scripts and modify them afterward trough drag&drop of the the lines drawn by the EA. Very simple concept and easy to use.

Use the VisualTrader-BUYScript to place a buy order and the VisualTrader-SELLScript to place a sell order.

Then you can modify the TakeProfit and Stoploss trough drag&drop of the Green (TP) and Red(SL) lines

Installation:

  1. Copy VisualTrader-SimulatorEdition.mq4 into: *YourMT4Directory*/experts/
  2. Copy VisualTrader-BUYScript.mq4 into: *YourMT4Directory*/experts/scripts/
  3. Copy VisualTrader-SELLScript.mq4 into: *YourMT4Directory*/experts/scripts/
  4. Restart Your Terminal
  5. Open StrategyTester
  6. Select VisualTrader-SimulatorEdition and choose your desiderated timeframe.
  7. Check Visual mode
  8. Press Start and trade.

Programmatic modification of Tester "From:" and "To:" fields with user32.dll Programmatic modification of Tester "From:" and "To:" fields with user32.dll

This script uses the Windows API to modify the "From:" and "To:" fields within the strategy tester according to user input. For this script the strategy tester should already be open. Tested on Windows 7 64 bit. If you are using another version of win

Daily trend ZCOMFX v2 Daily trend ZCOMFX v2

Daily trend indicator to show up to 6 pairs and arrows on your chart.

Daily Breakdown Daily Breakdown

The Expert Advisor places stop orders and waits for breakdown of the last day or time period.

BBSqueeze Dark Indicator BBSqueeze Dark Indicator

Indicator shows buy and sell regions based on combination of Bollinger bands and Keltner channels.